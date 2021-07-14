Barça-Fans zum Demir-Transfer: „We’re back to making smart deals”

Rapid-Talent Yusuf Demir verlängerte seinen Vertrag um ein Jahr und wechselte leihweise zum FC Barcelona, wobei sich der renommierte La-Liga-Klub eine Kaufoption ausgehandelt hat....

Rapid-Talent Yusuf Demir verlängerte seinen Vertrag um ein Jahr und wechselte leihweise zum FC Barcelona, wobei sich der renommierte La-Liga-Klub eine Kaufoption ausgehandelt hat. Nachdem wir uns die Vor- und Nachteile dieses Transfers analysierten und die Meinungen der Rapid-Fans zusammenfassten, wollen wir uns nun ansehen was die Fans des FC Barcelona in den sozialen Netzwerken zu diesem Deal sagen. Alle Kommentare stammen von Facebook, Twitter und Reddit.

LonelyTimeTraveller: „This came out of nowhere, but it’s exciting. This is the kind of deals we need to be making.”

JurijFedorov: „This is the type of transfers we need. We can buy 14 of these kinds of talents instead of one single Coutinho. And then we can see how they develop.”

lionelmessipeters: „I hope he doesn’t end up like Saviola, who was brought in at the same age.”

ClayCopter: „No way. We’re back to making smart transfer deals.”

83Bm: „Only on a 1-year loan initially? I’m pleased to see that Barcelona have learned the lesson from the Dembele deal and aren’t getting carried away by the „wonderkid“ hype and overpaying.”

enginsixereljop: „Saw him play at a youth cup in Germany about 3 years ago – he was insane.”

KfeiGlord4: „While Messi is obviously irreplaceable, he seems like a brilliant player to potentially mold a team around in the future – provided he keeps on improving like he has.”

Cules2003: „Brilliant bit of business.”

A#04: „Lets see how he adapt to the Barça style. If things goes well then 10 million isn’t a big amount. Welcome to the Blaugrana family Yusuf Demir.”

venky_21: „He’s one of the best talents playing in the lower European leagues and these are the signings Barca B needs to make. Enough of the shady Brazilian money laundering signings made under Bartomeu’s reign.”

Pacozorro: „He is a great bet for the future. Hopefully it shows what it’s worth to continue.”

Gabs289: „That deal is so stupid from Rapid’s point of view because if he doesn’t perform well, they will get him back and have the same issue again.”

Endgame2648: „Second best Austrian Talent after Alaba. Definitely one to keep an eye on. I haven’t yet gotten used to the fact that we’re making genius signings like this. Let’s gooo!!”

Godpod2: „That´s what gives me hope for the future of the club, even in a crazy financial crisis we are ran better and are making better signings than when we had hundreds of millions to spend.”

Abhishek1729: „I am honestly surprised we managed to get a player of this demand. Almost all top teams were after him for such a measly sum. 10 millions.. All because he LOVES Barca. I pray he makes it good here.”

Frank FK: „This is a very great news. I’m so, so, happy. Special talent. Perfect buy.”

Ambitious_Ad7469: „Quite an interesting signing who adds more quality to a depleted B team. Grass root football gaining preeminence once again with President Laporta.”

latortillablanca: „Not the first lad to come from Rapid Wien, won’t be the last.”

