Social-Media-Stimmen zum 3:1-Sieg: „Fabulous entertainment”

Die österreichische Nationalmannschaft gewann gestern das Auftaktspiel der Europameisterschaft 2021 gegen Nordmazedonien mit 3:1 und sicherte sich damit wichtige drei Punkte, die im besten Fall für den Aufstieg aus der Gruppenphase reichen könnten. Einige österreichische Fans betrachteten das Spiel und die Qualität der Partie kritisch, doch wenn man sich die Kommentare der internationalen Fußballfans in den sozialen Medien ansieht, kommt man zum Schluss, dass die beiden Mannschaften einen durchaus unterhaltsamen und intensiven Fußball boten. Wir fassen die Stimmen zusammen, die wir von Twitter, Facebook und Reddit für euch gesammelt haben.

Als kleine Anmerkung vorweg: Einige Kommentare bezeichnen das Spiel der Österreicher gegen die Nordmazedonier als das bislang unterhaltsamste Spiel der Europameisterschaft. Zum Zeitpunkt der meisten Kommentare war das Parallelspiel in unserer Gruppe C noch nicht angepfiffen, wo sich die Ukraine und die Niederländer einen packenden Schlagabtausch bieten.

PrisonersofFate: „Very good game, both teams tried to win and North Macedonia can be proud. Ultimately, Austria were the better team.”

ClayGCollins9: „Maybe the best game of the tournament so far. So much action and open play. North Macedonia played pretty well for decent chunks of the game, but Austria finally broke them down. I think both teams here have proven they are much better than people thought.”

AcceleratingRiff: „Best match so far. Some good quality play and flair to watch from both teams. Recognizable players for North Macedonia, too.“

studsper: „Great subs by Austria. Also kinda suprised this game didn’t have a red card. Both teams gave 100% in a lot of challenges and were heated from kick off.”

2broke2bet: „This was a lot of fun to watch, felt like it could have gone either way until Austria´s second goal.”

Mr_BoyBean: „North Macedonia played well. Austria deserved to win in the end but got to respect the effort the Macedonia players put in. My favorite game of the tournament so far.”

JustASexyKurt: „Game of the tournament so far. Huge credit to Macedonia, way too many teams so far this year have just parked the bus and tried to get a point. The fact they were so willing to go after Austria was a huge reason this was as good as it was.”

Shreya Elizabeth: „So many histories made in this match. Feel so sad for North Macedonia but kudos to this Austrian side. What a game it was!”

HomelessCosmonaut: „Fabulous entertainment. Enjoyed this match a ton.”

KenHumano: „Most exciting one so far.”

CR7 GOAT: „Austria has a strong team this year, they will be one of the last 8 in the k.o.-stages for sure.”

Bidyut Dutta: „Everyone thought this match would be boring, but this match was the best entertainment today.”

master707570: „I enjoyed that far more than I thought I would.”

McBride055: „Best match of the tournament so far in my opinion. Very even match, especially prior to Arnautovic’s entry. He really did change the match and offered more movement. Alaba moving forward also made a big difference. North Macedonia looked a real threat when counter attacking and that back three never looked comfortable. Really enjoyable match.”

Mesimum: „One of the best games played yet, well played both sides! Highly competitive, end-to-end stuff, exhilarating.”

stankbeast91: „Really enjoyable game. First game that’s felt like a lot was on the line and both teams went for it.”

Fawx13x: „Easily the best match of the competition so far. Thoroughly entertained.”

Marília Santos: „Very entertaining game, congrats to Austria. I was pleasantly surprised with North Macedonia too.”

Swahaba Barongo: “Alaba is the true leader in the ground. He led his fellow players to win this significant match.”

Brown Ndlovu: „David Alaba just showed why he has won the champions league twice and is now moving to Real Madrid, this guy is just world class.”

